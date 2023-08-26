Verstappen claims THRILLING pole position at Dutch Grand Prix

Anna Malyon

Saturday 26 August 2023 16:41 - Updated: 16:44

Max Verstappen secured pole position for the third consecutive year at his home race in the Dutch Grand Prix, fending off strong competition from the McLaren team.

Lando Norris put up a fierce fight throughout the entire qualifying session, but despite his efforts, the Red Bull's dominance prevailed, leaving him unable to secure the top position, with Hamilton having earlier been a shock elimination from Q2.

Just behind Verstappen and Norris was George Russell who impressively qualified in P3.

Even though Logan Sargeant successfully entered Q3 for the first time in his career for Williams, he encountered a slight damp patch on the track while experimenting with slick tires. This resulted in a spin and subsequent collision with the barriers, prompting an early red flag during the final qualifying session.

The red flag interruption allowed the track to dry almost completely, enabling the drivers to re-join qualifying on fresh soft slick tyres.

Both McLaren drivers put their cars at the top of the pack, with Norris putting in a time in of 1:12.049 with Piastri just 0.199 seconds behind.

However, as Verstappen was on track to set the fastest time, while pursuing the McLarens, Charles Leclerc encountered understeer, resulting in him colliding with the barrier, triggering yet another red flag.

Following the restart, all drivers took to the track in an attempt to vie for the coveted top spot, which eventually was clinched by the Dutch driver.

The Williams looked increasingly strong with Alex Albon able to qualify in P4, with Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri following closely behind.

Disaster for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton failed to reach Q3 in the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying

Hamilton was a shock elimination in his bid to advance to Q2, which was halted as he executed a push lap prematurely, causing the British driver to slip down the rankings.

Verstappen set the quickest time during the initial phases of Q2, a benchmark that the rest of the field had to aim for.

With the track evolving, Verstappen consistently refined his lap times, widening the gap between himself and the other competitors.

However, Albon, much like he did in Q1, made his presence known putting an impressive 1:19.399 in on the closing stages of the session, ahead of Verstappen.

Yet despite other drivers contending for top spot in Q2, Verstappen was able to keep his top spot progressing into Q3.

In the final nervy stages of Q2 Sargeant made a shock comeback and progressed into Q3, to keep his Williams teammate company.

As well as Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenburg’s Saturday all finished in Q2 this afternoon.

Dream for Wiliams

Alex Albon's Williams topped the timesheets during Q1

Alex Albon impressively secured the leading position on the timesheets during Q1, outpacing the two-time world champion, Verstappen.

As the track progressively dried following earlier rainfall, lap times underwent swift and frequent changes due to the increase rubber on the racing surface, during Q1.

Verstappen voiced his frustration over the team radio, during the initial stages of Q1, stating that he was grappling with a lack of grip resulting in his car slipping in various areas of the track.

However, the Dutch driver regained control of his car and effortlessly advanced to the next stage of qualifying.

A close call between Piastri and Sainz nearly led to a collision between the two drivers, yet Piastri skilfully manoeuvred to escape the Spaniard.

The McLarens showcased impressive pace during the first session, highlighting their ambition to contend with Red Bull in the final stages of qualifying.

Although Leclerc successfully entered Q2, he used the team radio to express his concerns. Meanwhile, Hamilton voiced his irritation on the team radio as well, having been impeded by Alonso during his qualifying run.

On his F1 qualifying debut, rookie Liam Lawson gave his utmost to secure a spot in Q2, but unfortunately fell short of achieving it, qualifying P20.

Alongside Lawson, when the chequered flag was waved, the four other drivers eliminated in Q1 were Zhou Guanyu, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas.

F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:10.567

2. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.537

3. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.727

4. Alex Albon (Williams): +0.852

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.939

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1.187

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.313

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.371

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.098

10. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +6.181

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

20. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

