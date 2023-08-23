The memorable F1 home victories that Verstappen is looking to COPY at the Dutch Grand Prix

Anna Malyon

Wednesday 23 August 2023 12:57

Max Verstappen has secured victory in each of his home races at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort since its introduction to the calendar in 2021.

As the summer break draws to a close and we approach the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix, it is looking likely that the Red Bull driver could achieve his third win at his home event.

There have been notable instances of exceptional home race performances by drivers in grands prix. For instance, Sebastian Vettel secured a second-place finish at the 2019 German Grand Prix, and Sergio Perez achieved a third-place result at the Mexican Grand Prix in both 2021 and 2022.

Given that home races hold deep significance for many drivers, it's fitting to reflect upon the most unforgettable and emotional home race triumphs in Formula 1 history.

Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Grand Prix 1991

Ayrton Senna wins the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix

Ayrton Senna had to patiently wait seven years in his F1 career before he could secure his first home race victory in Brazil in 1991. However, what appeared to be a straightforward drive from the Brazilian was, in fact, a remarkable achievement from the legendary driver.

After rival Nigel Mansell spun, which ultimately lost him the race, all looked good for Senna as he comfortably led for the majority of the race.

However, problems began to occur when Senna’s gearbox got stuck in sixth gear, with Riccardo Patrese quickly closing in.

Despite the challenging conditions and a rain-soaked track, Senna managed to maintain his hold on first position and clinched a narrow victory, edging out Patrese by a mere two seconds.

The race was a significant test both emotionally and physically for Senna, as he required help to get out of his car, also struggling to lift the trophy on the podium. Senna’s emotions were evident as he celebrated with his fellow Brazilians.

Lewis Hamilton, British Grand Prix 2020

Lewis Hamilton's car suffered a pucture as he limped home to take victory at the British Grand Prix in 2020

Lewis Hamilton has clinched victory in eight of his home races, with several of these holding special significance. Notably, the British Grand Prix in 2008 marked his first home race win.

However, the British Grand Prix in 2020 stands out as perhaps the most memorable, as it tested the nerves of many Hamilton and Mercedes fans alike.

Hamilton led the race virtually from the first lap, with Max Verstappen sitting 31 seconds behind in second place.

Yet as the race was nearing its conclusion, Hamilton encountered a last-minute puncture on the final lap. Despite Verstappen being considerably behind, he rapidly started to make up lost time.

Verstappen managed to close the gap to just five seconds, yet Hamilton was somehow able to limp home with a destroyed front left tyre.

Niki Lauda, Austrian Grand Prix 1984

Niki Lauda claimed victory at the 1984 Austrian Grand Prix

Nika Lauda claimed his first home race win was what ultimately awarded him the 1984 F1 championship, achieved against all odds.

Lauda lined up on the grid in fourth place for the Austrian Grand Prix in 1984, but after a turn of events that saw Elio de Angelis' engine failure cause an oil slip that forced Alain Prost to crash, Lauda was able to take second place.

The McLaren driver was then able to sweep past Nelson Piquet who sat in first taking him into pole position, yet with 15 laps to go his gearbox began to fail.

Coasting back to the pit-lane, Lauda realised he could still use third and fifth gear which luckily took him to the end of the race, securing him his victory.

Lauda later revealed he was going to park up his McLaren but decided to carry on because he was too lazy to walk all the way back to the pit-lane.

Nigel Mansell, British Grand Prix 1987

Nigel Mansell after winning British Grand Prix

Nigel Mansell began the British Grand Prix in 1987 fighting alongside his team-mate and rival Nelson Piquet.

The race became a fight between the two Williams-Honda men, but after Mansell pitted for fresher tyres, it put him 28 seconds behind Piquet with 29 laps to go.

Beating the lap record a remarkable 11 times, Mansell was able to make the time back to put him back in the sights of his team-mate.

Despite potential fuelling problems, Mansell was able to overtake Piquet with a lovely move in Stowe, which secured him his victory.

Mansell was then greeted by a flood of British fans who promptly surrounded his car, engulfing it in exuberant celebrations.

Fernando Alonso, European Grand Prix 2012

Fernando Alonso after winning the European Grand Prix

The 2012 European Grand Prix was held in Valencia, Spain, much to the delight of Spanish driver Fernando Alonso. He delivered a captivating performance for his enthusiastic fans in attendance.

Starting from the 11th position on the grid, Alonso showcased a remarkable display of overtaking skills, surprising many with his masterful performance.

Ultimately, Alonso secured victory and celebrated in a place where he felt most embraced.

Later on, the Spaniard disclosed that no other moment could ever compare to his victory in Spain that year.

Alonso would of course go on to claim victory next year at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, his last race win in the sport.

