Verstappen left RAGING after just avoiding horror crash

Friday 25 August 2023 18:27

Max Verstappen raged over the team radio as he nearly collided with the back of a slow Nico Hulkenberg during Dutch Grand Prix practice.

Just five minutes into the second free practice session at turn 13, the Red Bull driver had the first major scare when, on a flying lap, he encountered the Haas car which didn't see him, and had to hit the brakes hard to avoid hitting the rear of the German.

"My God these *** ****. Unbelievable," exclaimed the enraged Dutchman over the team radio. Had it not been for his quick reaction, the incident would have ended in a major crash.

At the end of the session, the Dutchman complained about the balance of his car, stating that he didn't feel comfortable with how his RB19 was behaving on the track.

“No, the car is just, medium speed doing some weird things. I think we move it rearwards, maybe it’s the brakes? I don’t know. Really weird,” he said.

Verstappen ended the second practice session second fastest

Since the circuit is right next to the beach, many drivers experienced gusts of wind and loss of grip due to sand on the track during the first two free practice sessions, which is a factor to consider for the rest of the weekend.

A few minutes after Verstappen's near-miss the session's big incident came when Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were involved in bizarre crashes. The McLaren driver lost the rear of his car, hitting the barriers, and Ricciardo, who was right behind, had no time to react, locking up his wheels and following the same trajectory as the Melburnian.

Ricciardo, though not seriously injured, had to be subsequently taken to the hospital for a check-up on a hand injury due to the impact.

