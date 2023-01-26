Wolff provides Hamilton contract update as TWO depart Sky Sports - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 26 January 2023 21:00

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has dismissed suggestions Lewis Hamilton is "begging" for a new contract. Read more...

Two big-name exits as Sky Sports F1 confirm punditry reshuffle

Sky Sports F1 has confirmed the departures of Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta from the punditry team. Read more...

Alfa Romeo appoint 'team representative' as Seidl makes mark

Alfa Romeo has confirmed the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi as 'team representative' for the upcoming season. Read more...

Can Perez become an F1 world champion?

Sergio Perez enters his third season with Red Bull knowing there can be no excuses now when it comes to challenging for the title. Could this be the year for Checo to become a world champion? Read more...

McLaren reveal date for 'no excuses' F1 title bid