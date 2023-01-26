Alfa Romeo appoint 'team representative' as Seidl makes mark

Ewan Gale

Thursday 26 January 2023 07:49 - Updated: 07:55

Alfa Romeo has confirmed the appointment of Alessandro Alumni Bravi as 'team representative' for the upcoming season.

The Italian, who was already managing director of the Sauber Group, will now work together with the technical and operational branches of the Hinwil-based outfit whilst representing the team during race weekends.

Alumni Bravi has been with Sauber since 2017 and his appointment to the role - a de facto team principal position - is the first major task completed by new group CEO Andreas Seidl, who began his tenure on January 9 following his switch from McLaren.

The team had been without a team principal since Fred Vasseur's move to Ferrari was completed.

“I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way," said Alumni Bravi.

"It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us.

"I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future.”

Seidl takes behind-the-scenes focus

Seidl added: “I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the group.

"His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression.

"Alessandro representing the team during the Formula 1 championship will allow me to focus on growing the group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us.

"I thank Alessandro for his belief in our vision and I welcome him to this additional position:

"I am convinced this is another valuable addition to what is without any doubt a very strong team, from the drivers to the management team, to each one of our employees, capable of building on last year’s success and creating a bright future for Sauber.”