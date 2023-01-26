Two big-name exits as Sky Sports F1 confirm punditry reshuffle

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 26 January 2023 09:15 - Updated: 09:15

Sky Sports F1 has confirmed the departures of Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta from the punditry team.

Three-time grand prix winner Herbert had been with the presenting squad since the broadcaster took over rights from the BBC for the 2012 season, and famously – or infamously – revealed to Max Verstappen that he had clinched his second world title at Suzuka last year.

But in an Instagram post, and alongside a picture of the presenting line-up, Herbert said: "Going to miss this team"

“Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012," a Sky statement read, per the Mirror.

“We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last 11 years. Everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

Di Resta also leaves

Former Force India driver Paul di Resta will also leave the team with a number of racing commitments earning his focus for the year.

The Briton forms part of the Peugeot factory Hypercar project in the World Endurance Championship, whilst he will also link back up with United Autosports for a pro-am entry in the European Le Mans Series.

It is understood the broadcaster has no plans to replace the duo.