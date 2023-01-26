Stuart Hodge

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has dismissed suggestions Lewis Hamilton is "begging" for a new contract.

The seven-time champion is about to embark on his 11th season driving for the Silver Arrows but his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Wolff has been open with fans over the process between team and driver, insisting a new deal for Hamilton was on his to-do list for the winter break.

Asked by German outlet Auto Motor und Sport whether the 38-year-old driver was 'begging' for a new contract, Wolff replied: "I don't see it that way at all.

"I said very early on that Lewis will always have a seat with us. A decision is always discussed between us."

Wolff: 'No indication we need to change'

"We will certainly negotiate as in previous years," added Wolff.

"I don't see any indication that we need to change anything.

"Lewis would be the first to say if he's not enjoying it anymore or thinks he is missing something. In this respect, we want to continue."

With Max Verstappen beating him to the last two titles, Wolff believes that will make Hamilton more determined than ever to become the first man to win eight drivers' championship crowns.

"He is too strong, too resilient, and too determined to say 'Well, the car's not good enough and that's why I'm going'," he told GPFans.

"The desire is exactly the same as in 2013 when I met him."

