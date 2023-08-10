Horner SAVAGES Mercedes as Wolff provides UPDATE on Hamilton contract amid Vettel RETURN rumour - GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 10 August 2023 23:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to sign the cap of a rival Mercedes fan after having it dangled in his face, much to the delight of a neighbouring Ferrari fan.

Mercedes boss Wolff REVEALS Hamilton contract length

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has stated that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will continue racing for "many years" to come.

Vettel addresses SENSATIONAL racing return rumours following F1 departure

Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he is not currently considering a return to motorsport, insisting that 'words have been put in my mouth' when asked about the subject.

Red Bull star Perez issued ‘toilet paper’ warning

Experienced Dutch motorsports driver Tom Coronel has dished out a warning to Sergio Perez regarding his current contract with Red Bull.

Piastri ADMITS he is in a 'bad place' at McLaren

To alleviate the monotony during the F1 summer break, McLaren has released yet another one of their challenge videos.

