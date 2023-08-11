Vettel addresses SENSATIONAL racing return rumours following F1 departure

Joe Ellis

Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he is not currently considering a return to motorsport, insisting that 'words have been put in my mouth' when asked about the subject.

The four-time world champion and F1 legend retired from the sport at the end of 2022, leaving Aston Martin to be replaced by Fernando Alonso.

Vettel has since been linked to the vacant Formula E seat at the ABT Cupra team, recently left by Robin Frijns who has reunited with Envision Racing.

But the 36-year-old is not interested nor has he had any contact with the electric racing team, despite enjoying his recent show runs in his owned F1 car collection.

Vettel: Words have been put in my mouth

Sebastian Vettel loved his show runs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, running F1 cars on synthetic fuels

"I am not in negotiations to run in Formula E with ABT Cupra or with any other team,” Vettel told Motorsport.com.

“Words have been put in my mouth, and I would like to clarify that I am not currently considering a return to motorsport.”

Andretti's Jake Dennis won the 2023 Formula E title from New Zealand duo Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans.

The Kiwis will be partnering at Jaguar next season while Dennis hopes to stay with the American outfit.

