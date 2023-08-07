F1 News Today: Verstappen demands Perez review as Wolff INJURED and Hamilton rival agrees RECORD contract
Max Verstappen humorously called for the use of 'VAR' (Video Assistant Referee) after he lost to Sergio Perez in Formula 1's latest episode of 'Goggle Games'.
Toto Wolff INJURED in mountain biking accident
Toto Wolff has managed to injure himself while on holiday with his family, as revealed by his wife, Susie Wolff, sharing photos on Instagram.
Reports: Leclerc signs RECORD-BREAKING new deal with Ferrari
Charles Leclerc has reportedly agreed to a new deal at Ferrari that will break F1 records.
Red Bull boss forced to step in and mediate LOVERS' TIFF
Christian Horner described the relationship between Max Verstappen and pit-wall engineer Ganpiero Lambiase as ‘spicy’ following their bickering over team radio during the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.
Ferrari's thirst trap CONSPIRACY uncovered
Fans have been quick to pick up on an intriguing pattern in Ferrari's 'Full Access' videos shared after race weekends.
Red Bull has not told any of its junior drivers about a potential 'thinning' of the academy for 2024, according to Enzo Fittipaldi.
