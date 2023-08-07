Horner BEGS F1 not to make rule changes for 2024 season

Dan Davis

Monday 7 August 2023 08:27

Christian Horner believes Formula 1 will prove to be more competitive next year - but only provided the authorities do not change the rules.

The untouchable Red Bull have raced ahead this season and remain on course to stay unbeaten, a feat not yet achieved by any team in the history of the sport.

The nature of their dominance has left the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari trailing in their wake, though Horner has predicted this will not be the case moving forward.

Pointing to the efforts of Red Bull's rivals as they bid to narrow the gap at the top, the team principal pleaded to the governing bodies to avoid damaging changes.

Max Verstappen comfortably leads the drivers' championship this year

Horner: 'The cars will converge'

"Well, every week it keeps changing," he told ESPN's Unlapped podcast.

"And, you know, one week it's Ferrari, next week it's Mercedes and then McLaren have turned up and Aston Martin were there at the beginning of the year. So every time we look over our shoulder it’s somebody else that's there.

"And that in many respect has helped us of course, but yeah, it's insanely close. And with stability in the rules, there will always be convergence if you want close racing, just leave the rules alone and you will always find the teams.

"You know, they will converge, the cars will converge. And so I totally expect next year to be a whole different kettle of fish to this year."

Red Bull sit top of the constructors' championship on 503 points at the halfway mark this season, comfortably clear of Mercedes and their tally of 247 points.

Furthermore, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are first and second respectively in the drivers' standings, showcasing their team's relentlessness.

