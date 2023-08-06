Toto Wolff INJURED in mountain biking accident

Joe Ellis

Toto Wolff has managed to injure himself while on holiday with his family after his wife, Susie Wolff, shared photos on Instagram.

The Mercedes team principal was snapped by his wife holding hands with his son, Jack, while his other arm was in a blue cast.

Wolff mentioned that the accident occurred during a mountain biking exercise but exactly what he has done is unknown.

"Action-packed start to the summer holidays. Last picture shows how the downhill mountain biking ended for Toto..." Susie Wolff said on Instagram.

How not to summer holiday

The F1 summer break is supposed to be when all of the drivers and staff members completely shut down and relax before the intense end of the year.

But those in F1 are usually adrenaline-seeking individuals and that can certainly be attributed to Wolff.

Why he chose to go downhill mountain biking rather than simply sunbathing in the heat of Europe is something only he knows.

Thankfully for Mercedes, he doesn't need two working arms to do his job, unlike Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who would probably get a dressing down from Wolff if they did the same.

