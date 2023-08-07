Sacked F1 driver in SURPRISE return to track

Janice Kusters

Monday 7 August 2023

Following his sudden departure from Formula 1, De Vries is now gearing up to make a return to the tarmac.

On 12 and 13 August, racing enthusiasts at TT circuit Assen will get a chance at seeing the driver from Uitwellingerga back behind the wheel of a Formula car, as the Dutch MP Motorsport team has enlisted the services of their fellow countryman for the weekend.

The Formula 2 and Formula E world champion takes centre stage at JACK'S Racing Day, offering demonstrations on both days that include the crowd-favourite doughnuts.

De Vries expressed his enthusiasm to the Asser Courant, stating, "JACK'S Racing Day stands out as one of the most diverse and accessible racing events in Europe," before adding; "It's truly inspiring to witness the thriving motorsport culture in the Netherlands. I can't wait to join the excitement in Assen and meet everyone there!"

Will De Vries Bounce Back After F1 Disappointment?

The driver's future is still uncertain

Despite his previous successes in F2 and Formula E, the Dutch driver's efforts did not meet the expectations of the Red-Bull-owned team, leading to a disappointing start in Formula 1 with zero points earned in the first half of 2023.

Following the tenth race of the Formula 1 season, De Vries received a tough blow. He was informed by Red Bull's top dogs that he would have to vacate his seat at AlphaTauri in favour of Daniel Ricciardo.

His manager, Guillaume Le Goff, insisted that the driver remains in high demand. Various branches of motorsport, including Endurance, Le Mans, GTs, Formula E, and even Formula 1, have reached out to express interest in his talents.

Even across the pond, his name is garnering attention, with multiple IndyCar teams expressing keen interest in him. Prominent names such as Ganassi Racing, Andretti Autosport, and Arrow McLaren are reportedly showing keen interest in securing de Vries for their teams.

Maybe a showing at Assen is exactly what the Dutchman requires to kickstart negotiations to secure his future in the sport.

