Wolff makes INCREDIBLE De Vries claim in Red Bull debate

Toto Wolff has claimed that Nyck de Vries could have been in the Red Bull seat had Helmut Marko given him more time.

The Dutch racer was let go by AlphaTauri prior to the Hungarian GP after 10 races without a point on the board, and he was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

Marko believed that his decision worked perfectly after the Australian's impressive comeback in Budapest, but Wolff does not agree with the choice.

He thinks De Vries, a former Mercedes reserve driver and Formula E champion, should have been given the full season to prove himself.

Wolff: That's not our problem

Helmut Marko has always been ruthless at the helm of the Red Bull family, especially with his drivers

"Who knows what would have happened if he had been given the whole season," Wolff said to Sky Germany. "Maybe he would have been a good candidate for the Red Bull seat, but that's not our problem."

De Vries could end up back in F1 after his agent confirmed that there has been contact with various teams across multiple motorsport series.

He is unlikely to find a race seat for the rest of 2023 but his chances of a 2024 drive seem extremely high.

