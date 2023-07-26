'Plenty of interest' in De Vries as F1 teams STILL KEEN on sacked driver

Joe Ellis

Nyck de Vries hasn't been out of F1 for very long but teams are already asking about his future in the sport, according to his manager Guillaume Le Goff.

The 28-year-old was let go by AlphaTauri having failed to score a point in the 10 races he competed in during the first half of the 2023 campaign.

As a result, Helmut Marko took the decision to boot him out of the Red Bull sister team and place Daniel Ricciardo behind the wheel, who came 13th - ahead of Yuki Tsunoda - at the Hungarian GP.

But De Vries' F1 future may not be over with other teams looking at the Dutchman and some calls have even been made already.

Interest from everywhere

Nyck de Vries is a Formula E champion and h could return to the series in 2024

“There is plenty of interest in Nyck,” Le Goff said, as per Formule 1. "I've had quite a few calls in the past week.

"Endurance, Le Mans, GTs, Formula E, also Formula 1. We'll see."

De Vries has experience in both endurance and Formula E racing having won the all-electric series in 2021 with Mercedes.

He's also done plenty of races in LMP2 in the World Endurance Championship, although that category will not be in WEC next season with just Hypercars and GT3s on the grid.

