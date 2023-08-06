Ferrari's thirst trap CONSPIRACY uncovered

Janice Kusters

Sunday 6 August 2023 21:12

Fans have been quick to pick up on an intriguing pattern in Ferrari's 'Full Access' videos shared after race weekends.

These videos, meant to offer a glimpse into the team's activities, are rumoured to strategically include alluring content on weekends where the results are less than favourable.

In an effort to validate these claims, GPFans analysed every 'behind the scenes' video released by Ferrari for the first 12 rounds of 2023. No obvious thirst traps were edited in as long as one of the drivers secured a top-four finish (Azerbaijan, Canada, Austria), even in instances where the other did not finish (Bahrain, Belgium).

Ferrari's most apparent utilisation of thirst traps arises when they achieve a top-10 finish, but their performance falls short of Ferrari's expectations (Saudi Arabia, Monaco, Spain, Great Britain, Hungary), with Miami being the only event that deviates from this trend.

No thirst traps were featured in the 'behind the scenes’ video for the Grand Prix in Australia, even though Leclerc suffered a DNF and Sainz failed to secure any points. Perhaps this was due to the inclusion of quite a lot of footage of Ferrari Junior Robert Shwartzman.

READ MORE: Former F1 boss claims he could fix Ferrari with 'BRUTAL' move

Fans Decode Ferrari's Sneaky Moves!

The Monegasque featured in a thirst trap for the Monaco video

Are the thirst traps intentional? Or does the Ferrari Marketing Department prefer not to dwell on poor results, using more footage unrelated to the outcome? Or is it just a way to fill time since there is no podium ceremony footage to include? Fans are certainly convinced of the first.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, Leclerc and Sainz secured 6th and 8th positions. A snippet in the subsequent Full Access video, featuring Leclerc shirtless, caught the attention of fans. User @eve6225 commented, "At this point, I am only here to admire their looks... what else can we do."

The Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve saw the Monegasque and Spaniard finish 4th and 5th. Here @stavrosleo remarked, "0 Thirst traps in the video = an actually good race."

For the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Sainz securing 8th place and his teammate 7th, a snippet showed the 28-year-old taking an ice bath. @eve6225 chimed in once more, saying, "Dear Ferrari what is this thirst trap? Are you trying to make us forget something..."

After the Belgium Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, where Leclerc claimed third place, @stavrosleo cheekily commented, "Spoiler Alert: Since we got a podium, this video features 0 thirst traps."

READ MORE: Reports: Leclerc signs RECORD-BREAKING new deal with Ferrari