Former F1 boss claims he could fix Ferrari with 'BRUTAL' move

Eddie Jordan believes he would be able to fix Ferrari's problems by being "brutal" and says the team must look to Michael Schumacher's legacy for inspiration.

The long-suffering Scuderia's wait for a drivers' championship title is at risk of extending to two decades, with their last trophy coming in 2007, and their barren streak in the constructors' standings stretches back to 2008.

Fred Vasseur is the latest man at the helm bidding to restore them to their past glory but Jordan, a Formula 1 team principal for more than a decade after founding his own team, has bullishly backed himself to help Ferrari.

Guesting on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan highlighted the importance of the basics and fostering the correct culture in order to earn success.

Jordan: Ferrari making 'silly mistakes'

"If I was the boss there, I would create, without doubt, something in the way that Michael [Schumacher] created," he said.

"He brought in Rory Byrne, he brought in Pat Symonds and there was Jean Todt, and they were the nucleus. I'm saying to Ferrari, you have absolutely, in my opinion, have slightly got the pecking order wrong.

"You have brilliant guys on the perch, brilliant engineers who are able to design great engines, design great cars, but it's the finer details to making that race car into a winning car. That's the difference.

"And I think you need people who have gone through the formulas for karting, Formula Three, because what's happening is they are appointing people who don't have the inner knowledge, the experience and recall rate that they can think about, 'what did I do in Formula Three, when that happened? What did I do there?'

"They are making silly mistakes that are affecting the team. I'm sorry, I'd be really quite brutal if I was in Ferrari, but I big-headedly think that I would actually turn it around a bit."

Currently, Ferrari are fourth in the constructors' standings, trailing Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin after their mixed start to the year.

