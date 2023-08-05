Ferrari using Mercedes director to land Red Bull chief

Jay Winter

Saturday 5 August 2023

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is reportedly trying to lure Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache to Maranello by using his good friend and Mercedes performance director, Loic Serra.

According to esteemed German F1 journalist Michael Schmidt, despite working for rival teams, the two Frenchman are very close and often "spend hours together" in the paddock.

With Ferrari confident that they will be signing Serra in 2025, Vasseur is now attempting to pull off a miraculous swoop by signing up Wache from the reigning champions, Red Bull.

Speaking to AMUS, Schmidt revealed that the decision to pinch Serra from Mercedes was a meticulous one.

“I believe Loic Serra was chosen carefully," said Schmidt.

"He is one of the best friends of Pierre Wache, the technical director of Red Bull. The two often spend hours together in the paddock, even though they are from rival teams.

"Both are heavy smokers and chat there. I'd love to listen in on what those two say to each other."

Pierre Wache has been apart of Red Bull Racing since 2013

According to Schmidt, the French team principal has been enticing his fellow countryman for a while now.

“I think Vasseur is also trying to get Pierre Wache through this connection," he said.

"From what I hear from Red Bull, [Vasseur] has been going at it and was really close [to signing Wache], or maybe he's still trying.

"But Red Bull is quite confident that Wache will stay."

Vasseur the new Jean Todt?

The German journalist compared Vasseur's hiring tactics to that of F1 great, Jean Todt who lead Ferrari to their golden era with Michael Schumacher.

"It's actually the same step Jean Todt took back then," said Schmidt.

"It took a while for Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne to come on board. It didn't happen overnight. I believe he has this strategy in mind.

"If he succeeds, then he can truly make his mark."

While it may be difficult to live up to the standards that Jean Todt set for the Prancing Horse, the Italian team have fallen way behind expectations after competing with Red Bull in the early stages of last season.

