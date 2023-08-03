Leclerc's Ferrari MISERY continues as worrying record emerges

Matthew Hobkinson

Charles Leclerc's unfortunate record when starting from pole position continued at the Belgian Grand Prix, after the Ferrari driver crossed the line in P3.

There is no doubting that Leclerc had a superb weekend in Spa. Finishing behind a Red Bull 1-2 is about as good as any team can hope for this season.

And even though Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's race, a five-place grid penalty saw the Dutchman drop down the field and start in P6 for lights out.

This therefore meant that Leclerc, who finished qualifying second fastest ahead of Sergio Perez, was promoted up the order to start in P1.

Leclerc's poor record continues

The Mexican would cross the line ahead of the Ferrari, with Verstappen winning his eighth consecutive race thanks to a lap 17 overtake on his team-mate.

Yet for Leclerc, that is now the ninth time in a row that he has failed to convert a pole position start into a race win.

Heading into the summer break, 25-year-old sits fifth in the driver standings on 99 points, level with George Russell and seven points ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari meanwhile are down in P4 in the constructors' championship, behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

