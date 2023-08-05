FIA advisor names F1 CHEATS as Verstappen admits X-rated thought and Ferrari to poach Mercedes STAR – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Saturday 5 August 2023 00:27

In the competitive world of Formula 1, teams have often pushed the boundaries to gain a competitive edge. Teams are constantly searching for grey areas in order to squeeze the maximum amount of performance out of a car.

Verstappen admits X-RATED thought after Belgian Grand Prix incident

Max Verstappen’s win at the Belgian Grand Prix was a perfect masterclass in Formula 1 driving, including a skilled ‘save’ in a heart-stopping moment in Eau Rouge.

Ferrari set to poach KEY Mercedes F1 director for 2025

Ferrari's team principal Fred Vasseur is making ambitious plans for the Scuderia's technical prowess, with reports suggesting that he has set his sights on securing Mercedes' performance director, Loic Serra, in 2025.

F1 team could take name of HUGE fashion brand in 2024

Exciting developments are underway in the world of Formula 1, with various media outlets suggesting that the AlphaTauri team are on the brink of a game-changing deal with fashion conglomerate Hugo Boss.

Concerns GROW for US Grand Prix as tickets spotted on sale in SUPERMARKET

Membership-only wholesale warehouse chain Costco have raised eyebrows among the Formula 1 community, after it emerged that they are bizarrely selling tickets to the upcoming Austin Grand Prix.

Alonso SAVAGES current F1 driver and former team-mate in viral video

Fernando Alonso brutally failed to mention the name of former Alpine team-mate, Esteban Ocon, in a hilarious viral video where drivers were asked to name previous Formula 1 winners.

