F1 team could take name of HUGE fashion brand in 2024

Jay Winter

Friday 4 August 2023 18:57

Exciting developments are underway in the world of Formula 1, with various media outlets suggesting that the AlphaTauri team are on the brink of a game-changing deal with fashion conglomerate Hugo Boss.

If the agreement comes to fruition, the Red Bull subsidiary team could soon take the grid under the name 'Hugo Boss Bulls Racing'. However, the fashion company has remained tight-lipped about the speculation, pointing to their current sponsorship and outfitter role with the Aston Martin racing team as an ongoing commitment.

Hugo Boss has a rich history in motorsport spanning over half a century and views F1 the series as an "exciting and interesting platform" that aligns seamlessly with the brand's portfolio, according to a company spokesperson.

The transformation is the team's second in just three years after changing from 'Toro Rosso' to AlphaTauri to promote Red Bull's fashion brand

'Hugo Boss Bulls Racing'

The prospect of a potential partnership between AlphaTauri and Hugo Boss has ignited a flurry of excitement in the F1 community. As one of the sport's most recognizable brands, Hugo Boss would undoubtedly lend a fresh dimension to the Red Bull junior team.

However, a spokesperson from the fashion giant refrained from offering any comments on the matter, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

While the details of the deal remain shrouded in mystery, it is clear that the decision carries significant weight for both parties. Should the collaboration come to fruition, the Red Bull subsidiary team would undergo a transformation into Hugo Boss Bulls Racing, marking a new era for the team on the grid.

