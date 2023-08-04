Alonso SAVAGES current F1 driver and former team-mate in viral video

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 4 August 2023 14:57

Fernando Alonso brutally failed to mention the name of former Alpine team-mate, Esteban Ocon, in a hilarious viral video where drivers were asked to name previous Formula 1 winners.

In the latest episode of F1's series 'Grill the Grid' the drivers were put on the spot once again in another round of general trivia from the sport's history.

On this occasion, they were given a letter and asked to name any previous race winner whose surname also began with the corresponding letter.

And although there were a fair few moments of hilarity within the video, one moment stood out above the rest.

Alonso mocks Ocon

Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon share the podium in Monaco

As the letter 'O' came around, there was only response that could be deemed a correct answer - Ocon.

Is famous win in Hungary came in 2021, when he and Alonso – who finished fourth that day – were team-mates at Alpine.

Yet the F1 veteran's mind went blank, before he was eventually given a hint that he was a former team-mate, French and tall.

As the penny dropped, a wry smile appeared across Alonso's face before he eventually blurted out: "Pass!", with a tongue-in-cheek response.

