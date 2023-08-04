Verstappen admits X-RATED thought after Belgian Grand Prix incident

L.A. Wilshaw

Friday 4 August 2023 10:42

Max Verstappen’s win at the Belgian Grand Prix was a perfect masterclass in Formula 1 driving, including a skilled ‘save’ in a heart-stopping moment in Eau Rouge.

After easing past the top five in the first 17 laps, Verstappen was leading the race comfortably, but as the rain began to fall the Red Bull driver briefly lost control of the RB19 as he blasted through the dip of Eau Rouge and accelerated at high speed up Radillon.

Over team radio the two-time champion was heard saying: “ *****! Almost lost it!”

READ MORE: Verstappen title celebrations DELAYED after Red Bull interference

In the post-race press conference the championship leader was asked about the ‘fright’. He replied: “That's probably the worst corner to have a moment, but it was tricky in those laps when it was raining, because you could see that it was raining but not how much exactly and I had the little sideways moment."

“That’s probably not the best place to go sideways but luckily nothing happened. Also, with the new changes through there, you have a little bit more run-off, but it’s still not a nice corner to have a moment.”

When asked what thoughts went through his head in that instant, Verstappen playfully added: “A swear word.”

Eau Rouge almost catches out the world champion

Despite the scare, Verstappen would go on to claim victory at the Belgian Grand Prix

Asked if Verstappen could expand on his save. He said: “The rain was just moving around on the track, like sometimes it was just increasing in other places, you know, from lap to lap.

"So, I just got up there and it probably rained a bit harder when I was on the other side of the track in Eau Rouge, and it just caught me out. It was just a bit more slippery than I thought it would be.

“It happens, you quickly try to correct it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Luckily, at that speed you have quite a bit of downforce on the car. That helps.”

Verstappen goes into the summer break leading the driver standings with 314 points. No doubt the Dutchman will be looking forward to his home race in Zandvoort in three weeks time.

READ MORE: F1 fans GLUED to Red Bull spending as latest cost cap theory emerges