Hamilton and Russell incident to be reviewed as F1 star puts blame on McLaren and Verstappen title DELAYED - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Friday 4 August 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that George Russell 'somehow' manages to fit in his F1 car despite being over 6ft tall, after he was caught off guard by the height of a Mercedes ESports driver. ➡️ READ MORE

Alonso BLAMES McLaren for controversial Hamilton incident

Fernando Alonso has blamed McLaren for the highly controversial moment at the 2007 Hungarian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen title celebrations DELAYED after Red Bull interference

Max Verstappen's title celebrations that were initially able to take place in Singapore, have now been pushed back to Japan after Sergio Perez's P2 finish at the Belgian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc's Ferrari MISERY continues as worrying record emerges

Charles Leclerc's unfortunate record when starting from pole position continued at the Belgian Grand Prix, after the Ferrari driver crossed the line in P3.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez reveals SHAME at rival team after stunning Spa developments

Sergio Perez was very surprised to hear that Alpine and Otmar Szafnauer had parted company at the Belgian GP.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team principal backed for incredible DRIVE on 2024 grid

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been hilariously backed by a Formula 1 fan to not only drive on the grid in 2024, but to possibly even become world champion.

➡️ READ MORE