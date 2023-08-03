Verstappen title celebrations DELAYED after Red Bull interference

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 3 August 2023 08:27 - Updated: 09:26

Max Verstappen's title celebrations that were initially able to take place in Singapore, have now been pushed back to Japan after Sergio Perez's P2 finish at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Starting down in P6 thanks to a five-place grid penalty following a gearbox change, Verstappen had to fight his way through the field at Spa for his eighth straight victory.

He would eventually cruise past Perez on lap 17 and never look back. The Mexican held his position to cross the line behind his team-mate, an ideal result for Red Bull.

Verstappen made to wait

Sergio Perez claimed a P2 finish behind Max Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix

Yet individually, for Verstappen, the result has now delayed his title celebrations that little bit longer.

The Dutchman had the chance to clinch his third title in Singapore, but with Perez scoring 18 points at Spa, it's now delayed to at least Japan.

Red Bull may well be keeping the champagne on ice for now, but barring any catastrophic turn of events for Verstappen, it is a simply case of when, not if, he will secure his third championship in as many years.

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami. For more, follow @f1statsguru on Twitter.

