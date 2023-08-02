Sky Sports pundit reveals EXACT moment Red Bull 'broke' Perez this season

Matthew Hobkinson

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Red Bull have 'broken' Sergio Perez, admitting that things went downhill for the Mexican during one specific moment at the Miami Grand Prix.

Perez had a scintillating start to the season, with two victories from the opening four races as he went toe-to-toe with team-mate Max Verstappen.

Yet since then, the wheels have somewhat come off for Perez who has been unable to match the Dutchman on track.

And Chandhok believes that Perez has never been able to recover since Verstappen overtook him in Miami back in May.

Red Bull have broken Perez

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen had very different experiences over the course of the season so far

"I will say the only other thing they appear to have broken is their second driver in some ways," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"At the start of the year, I go back to the drive he put in, in Jeddah, but more importantly in Baku.

"Crofty [Sky Sports commentator, David Croft] and I were in the commentary box there saying he would have overtaken Max, let alone the strategy, he would have overtaken Max on track and won that race.

"And it was a proper convincing performance, admittedly at one of his strongest circuits on the calendar. But ever since he got overtaken on whatever it was, lap 41 [sic, 48] in Miami – it's just gone away from him.

"And you know, I look at what happened even yesterday at the weekend at Spa. Max got ahead of him and he put 22 seconds on him in 27 laps."

