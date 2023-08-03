F1 team principal backed for incredible DRIVE on 2024 grid

Matthew Hobkinson

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been hilariously backed by a Formula 1 fan to not only drive on the grid in 2024, but to possibly even become world champion.

Ever since his inadvertent starring role in Netflix's Drive to Survive, Steiner has become somewhat of a cult hero among F1 fans.

The Haas team principal's face is often seen on t-shirts, hats and plenty of other paraphernalia brought to a track by fans for a race weekend.

And at Spa, one fan took things a step further than most in rather hilarious style.

Steiner on the grid?

As the rain poured down, through the crowd of umbrellas and ponchos, the cameras picked up one fan holding up a bright yellow banner with Steiner photoshopped into a Haas race suit.

Alongside the image, a caption read: "The next world champion? Guenther on the grid 2024."

The Haas team principal was seen laughing at the suggestion, before offering a thumbs up to the cameras in acknowledgement of the drenched race-goer.

And the best fan banner award of the 🇧🇪 weekend goes to…#HaasF1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/wH9JpmHilF — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 30, 2023

Even though there is increasing doubt over Kevin Magnussen's seat next year, we can say with certainty that Steiner will not be lining up alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2024.

