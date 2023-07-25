Schumacher claims Perez's Red Bull days 'are numbered'

Jay Winter

Tuesday 25 July 2023 14:27

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher claims Red Bull driver Sergio Perez's days "are numbered", stating the Mexican is "too far behind" championship leader Max Verstappen.

The German F1 commentator believes Perez's "inconsistency" and lack of "mental stability" are big factors in why he believes the 33-year-old's time at Red Bull is "coming to an end".

In his column for Sky, Schumacher expressed his thoughts on Perez's current predicament.

"Recently, the mood around Sergio Perez has been quite gloomy," he wrote.

"After numerous mistakes in the past weeks, criticism has intensified following his crash during the first free practice session in Hungary.

"The issue with Perez is his inconsistency. He has shown too many fluctuations in performance and perhaps lacks the mental stability needed.

"He is simply too far behind Max, and in my view, his time at Red Bull is coming to an end."

Despite his recent struggles, Perez remains the only driver that has finished ahead of Verstappen in 2023

Red Bull 'can't afford' Perez's struggles

After Red Bull won their 12th consecutive Grand Prix, breaking the record for the most consecutive F1 wins, Schumacher believes Red Bull needs two competitive drivers racing for victories.

"It's unfair to put more pressure on him, but looking ahead, as other teams close in, Red Bull cannot afford to have a driver who is significantly slower than the other," he stated.

"The team is, of course, trying to reassure Perez that his position is secure, but I don't believe he will be driving for Red Bull next year."

Perez salvaged a podium place after starting ninth on the grid. However, the result may only provide a temporary respite as Daniel Ricciardo's return to the grid has sparked conversations of a sensational comeback.

