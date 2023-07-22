Horner makes 'UNFAIR' claim as Hamilton takes sensational aim at Red Bull and fan left in tears - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Horner makes 'UNFAIR' claim as Hamilton takes sensational aim at Red Bull and fan left in tears - GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has claimed that it would have been 'unfair' to throw star academy driver Liam Lawson into the underperforming AlphaTauri car for the remainder of the 2023 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton delivers SAVAGE putdown over how Red Bull treat their drivers
Lewis Hamilton revealed his shock at AlphaTauri’s decision to replace Nyck De Vries and then delivered a loaded insult about the ruthless nature of the decision by Red Bull chiefs.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen drops BOMBSHELL on possibility of Ricciardo taking Perez's Red Bull seat
Max Verstappen has said the road is open for Daniel Ricciardo to fight Sergio Perez for the 2025 race seat at Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Brundle labels Mercedes 'WORST car' amid Hungary struggles
Martin Brundle described the W14 as the 'worst car' through part of the final sector during FP2 as the teams collected data for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo sets F1 retirement DEADLINE for himself ahead of Hungary return
Daniel Ricciardo has vowed he will retire from F1 before reaching the age of 40, insisting that he won't replicate the path taken by rival Fernando Alonso.
➡️ READ MORE
Fan left in tears after SHOCKING Hungarian GP practice incident
A young Sergio Perez fan was left in tears on Friday afternoon after the Mexican driver collided with the wall at turn five during FP1 in Hungary.
➡️ READ MORE