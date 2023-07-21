Fan left in tears after SHOCKING Hungarian GP practice incident

Harry Smith

Friday 21 July 2023 22:57 - Updated: 23:00

A young Sergio Perez fan was left in tears on Friday afternoon after the Mexican driver collided with the wall at turn five during FP1 in Hungary.

Checo was navigating his first lap of the weekend at the Hungaroring when he dipped a wheel onto the grass on the entry to turn five, sending him spinning into the tyre barrier and bringing out the red flag.

READ MORE: Perez red flags Hungary practice as latest F1 disaster takes just HALF-A-LAP

The Red Bull pit wall was visibly frustrated by the incident, which set the team on the back foot for the rest of the weekend.

This was particularly devastating to one young fan, who was picked up by the broadcast in tears while his father desperately tried to console him.

Happy ending for fan

There was, however, a happy ending for the young fan in question.

When the cameras returned for FP2 later on Friday afternoon, the young Checo fan was spotted in the Red Bull garage after the team visited him in the stands with a VIP pass.

During the Sky Sports F1 FP2 broadcast, Ted Kravitz revealed that the youngster was attending his first-ever Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kravitz also explained that his father has attended each of the last 20 Hungarian Grand Prix events, but this year's weekend will surely be hard to top moving forward.

There was no sign of tears on the young fan's face later in the afternoon as he finally got to meet his hero, Sergio Perez, with the pair sharing a handshake in the Red Bull garage.

What a surprise for this little fan! 🥹



FP1 😭 Gutted that Checo is out

FP2 😊 Big smiles as he gets to meet his hero! #HungarianGP #F1 @SChecoPerez @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/mujvgoFysQ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2023

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers SAVAGE putdown over how Red Bull treat their drivers