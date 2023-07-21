Horner in 'UNFAIR' Lawson verdict after AlphaTauri snub

Harry Smith

Christian Horner has claimed that it would have been 'unfair' to throw star academy driver Liam Lawson into the underperforming AlphaTauri car for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The New Zealander has already completed some test and reserve driver work for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri and is seen as a long-term option for the hierarchy.

With Nyck de Vries losing his drive with AlphaTauri after the British Grand Prix, many expected Lawson to be handed a chance in F1 to prove his worth for the rest of the season, but the opportunity was ultimately given to Daniel Ricciardo.

Lawson responded in style, reminding the Red Bull team bosses of his talent by winning at Fuji in Super Formula, closing the gap to championship leader Ritomo Miyata to just a single point.

Patience is key for Lawson

"Liam's doing a great job out in Japan," Horner explained on a recent appearance on the F1 Nation podcast.

"We felt it was perhaps unfair to throw him into a situation where we put him straight into a car like that.

Liam Lawson has enjoyed an immense debut season in Super Formula

"So I think it made logical sense, subject to the tests going ok, for Daniel to step up into that cockpit.

"By lap seven of the test, he had already confirmed that."

Lawson will therefore have to wait for his chance of an F1 seat with the 2024 or 2025 seasons his most likely avenue.

