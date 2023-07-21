Stuart Hodge

Friday 21 July 2023 04:23

F1 practice gets underway at the Hungarian Grand Prix with the first two sessions of the weekend as Max Verstappen and Red Bull look to keep their remarkable run of victories going.

The Milton Keynes-based constructor has won every race this season, while Verstappen has won eight out of 10 grands prix so far this season.

The two-time world champion will be favourite once again as we return to Hungary for one of the slower circuits of the F1 season, the challenging Hungaroring – full of slower speed corners where the drivers are tested in a vastly different way to the high-speed flowing nature of Silverstone last time out.

Today we start with the first two practice sessions – FP1 followed by FP2 – as the teams look to find the optimal balance for their cars heading into Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.

Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Hungary.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 21, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Budapest): 1.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday

United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday

South Africa: 1.30pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP1) - Friday July 21, 2023

On Friday afternoon there is a second practice session to take place that also lasts for one hour:

Local time: 5pm Friday

UK time (BST): 4pm Friday

Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 11pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 10pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 8pm Friday

South Africa: 5pm Friday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Montreal, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

