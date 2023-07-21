F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
F1 practice gets underway at the Hungarian Grand Prix with the first two sessions of the weekend as Max Verstappen and Red Bull look to keep their remarkable run of victories going.
The Milton Keynes-based constructor has won every race this season, while Verstappen has won eight out of 10 grands prix so far this season.
The two-time world champion will be favourite once again as we return to Hungary for one of the slower circuits of the F1 season, the challenging Hungaroring – full of slower speed corners where the drivers are tested in a vastly different way to the high-speed flowing nature of Silverstone last time out.
Today we start with the first two practice sessions – FP1 followed by FP2 – as the teams look to find the optimal balance for their cars heading into Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race.
Here is all you need to know heading into Friday in Hungary.
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 21, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Budapest): 1.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 12.30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 11.30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 7.30am Friday
United States (Central Time): 6.30am Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 4.30am Friday
South Africa: 1.30pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9.30pm Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP1) - Friday July 21, 2023
On Friday afternoon there is a second practice session to take place that also lasts for one hour:
Local time: 5pm Friday
UK time (BST): 4pm Friday
Central European Time (CET): 5pm Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 11pm Friday
United States (Central Time): 10pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time): 8pm Friday
South Africa: 5pm Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 1am Saturday
How to watch F1 practice live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Montreal, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
