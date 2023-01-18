Who are the last GP winners of each F1 team?

GPFans Staff

18 January 2023

Nine of the current 10 F1 teams have reached the top step of the podium but who was the last to achieve this for each outfit?

For some teams on this list, you have to delve deeper into the history books than others.

The odd one out - Haas

Sadly, the unfortunate honour of being the only team still waiting for its first win goes to Haas.

The team joined the F1 grid in 2016 as an entirely new entity and as of the time of writing, has achieved a best result of fourth - this scored by Romain Grosjean at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

But without further delay, when did each of the other nine teams last taste success?

Red Bull - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Red Bull is the most recent team to top the F1 podium with Max Verstappen claiming this honour in Abu Dhabi.

It was the Dutchman's 15th win of a record-breaking campaign that saw him secure a second consecutive world title.

Mercedes - São Paulo Grand Prix 2022

Mercedes came close to ending 2022 without a race win but an astonishing performance from George Russell in the São Paulo Grand Prix saved the team's blushes.

After struggles that largely centred around porpoising early in the year, Mercedes proved its ability to develop itself out of a hole as both Russell and Lewis Hamilton returned to frontrunning action late on.

Ferrari - Austrian Grand Prix 2022

Ferrari made a flying start to the 2022 F1 season but faded as the year progressed, with Charles Leclerc last topping the podium in Austria.

This success came in a highly tactical battle with Verstappen and Red Bull and was one of the few occasions where the Ferrari pit wall shone.

Alpine - Hungarian Grand Prix 2021

Formerly known as Renault, Alpine has seen a steady rise in results in recent years with the undoubted highlight being Esteban Ocon's maiden victory in Hungary in 2021.

In tricky conditions, Ocon was unflappable as he drove his own race to eventually cross the line 2.7secs clear of Hamilton.

This was the first success for the Enstone-based team since Kimi Raikkonen won the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

McLaren - Italian Grand Prix 2021

Daniel Ricciardo's victory in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix was an unfortunately rare highlight in his two years with the team.

The Australian led home team-mate Lando Norris to finish one-two for the manufacturer's first success since Jenson Button topped the podium at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo - Spanish Grand Prix 1951

Alfa Romeo took its last F1 victory in the second season of the sport's history, at the 1951 Spanish Grand Prix.

This was scored with the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio at the wheel at the Pedralbes Circuit in Barcelona.

However...

Sauber - Canadian Grand Prix 2008

Alfa Romeo does not currently race in F1 as a full manufacturer but instead partners Sauber.

This changes the outcome somewhat, with the outfit scoring its sole win through Robert Kubica at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin - Sakhir Grand Prix 2020

While the Aston Martin name has never featured on the top step of the podium, the Silverstone-based team did win out with Sergio Perez at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

This result was scored under the guise of Racing Point, with four previous victories managed as Jordan.

AlphaTauri - Italian Grand Prix 2020

AlphaTauri has scored two race wins in its history with the most recent success coming at the chaotic 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

The previous victory came through Sebastian Vettel's breakthrough performance in 2008 after the German mastered the treacherous Monza conditions.

Williams - Spanish Grand Prix 2012

Williams may be one of the most successful teams the sport has ever seen but it is now over a decade without a race win.

Pastor Maldonado last topped the order for the team at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix, ending a previous drought that stretched back to the 2004 Brazilian race.