Mercedes deliver Hamilton contract update as F1 critics eat humble pie - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Saturday 14 January 2023 22:30

Toto Wolff has revealed talks with Lewis Hamilton over a new Mercedes deal have yet to start due to the seven-time F1 champion's winter travels. Read more...

New era F1 sceptics 'eating humble pie' - Brawn

Former F1 managing director motorsport Ross Brawn has hailed the success of the sport's new regulatory era after critics were left 'eating humble pie'. Read more...

Alonso 'continuing to defy the odds' - Webber

Mark Webber has credited Fernando Alonso for 'continuing to defy the odds' in F1 as the two-time champion prepares for his 20th season in the sport at the age of 41. Read more...

The Ricciardo factor McLaren will sorely miss

Daniel Ricciardo's two years with McLaren were not wasted, according to executive technical director James Key and new team principal Andrea Stella Read more...

Is Vowles the right man for Williams?