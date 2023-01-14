Is Vowles the right man for Williams?

Sam Hall

Saturday 14 January 2023 09:00

James Vowles has been announced as Williams' new team principal but is he the right man for the job?

The 43-year-old will move from Mercedes to Williams ahead of the new season after taking over from Jost Capito.

But while Vowles has played a key role in securing nine constructors' world titles for Mercedes and Brawn GP, building up a team from the back of the grid is an entirely different challenge.

This is, of course, something he has experience in given the turnaround in fortunes after Honda became Brawn GP, although the role played by a significant change in the technical regulations cannot be underestimated.

We want to know what you think. After several missteps, has Williams finally found its man?