Ferrari kickstart 2023 preparations with three-day Fiorano test

F1 News

Ferrari will begin its preparations for the 2023 F1 season with a three-day test at Fiorano.

The Scuderia finished last year second in the constructors' standings, with Charles Leclerc also runner-up in the drivers' championship to two-time title-holder Max Verstappen.

Both Leclerc and team-mate Carlos Sainz will enjoy a full day of running in the 2021 Ferrari SF21, with reserve drivers Robert Shwartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi due to drive for half a day each.

The SF21 is the most modern car available for use in the test under the TPC [testing of previous cars] regulations.

In order to limit any potential advantage, teams are required to use specific Pirelli testing tyres.

The outing will give new team principal Fred Vasseur a chance to familiarise himself with the team's methods and observe where early improvements could be made.

Ferrari will not be the only team to complete running ahead of pre-season testing with McLaren and Aston Martin set to travel to Jerez with 2022 machinery to complete a Pirelli tyre test in early February.

The Scuderia is one of seven teams to have already confirmed a launch date for its 2023 car, with the covers set to be lifted on February 14.

