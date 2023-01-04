F1 confirmed 2023 launch dates

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Four F1 teams down, six to go!

That's the state of play as the sport gears up for launch season ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Alpine has become the latest to unveil its plans, with the middle part of February starting to become very congested as the French manufacturer will unveil its A523 just after AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

That leaves Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams as the six teams yet to confirm a date.

Below are all the dates you need for your diary.

AlphaTauri - February 11

Aston Martin - February 13

Ferrari - February 14

Alpine - February 16

