F1 confirmed 2023 launch dates

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 4 January 2023 14:40

Four F1 teams down, six to go!

That's the state of play as the sport gears up for launch season ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Alpine has become the latest to unveil its plans, with the middle part of February starting to become very congested as the French manufacturer will unveil its A523 just after AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

That leaves Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams as the six teams yet to confirm a date.

Below are all the dates you need for your diary.

AlphaTauri - February 11

mark your diaries ✏️ the AT04 will break cover in New York City 🗽🤙#AlphaTauri #AT04 #liverylaunch pic.twitter.com/TL3JIluS7u — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) December 23, 2022

Aston Martin - February 13

It's coming together. ​#AMR23, revealed 13.02.23. pic.twitter.com/b9TG93Kiwa — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 16, 2022

Ferrari - February 14

SAVE THE DATE: are you ready to fall in love? 😍 ❤ pic.twitter.com/kqO11NUEGO — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 22, 2022

Alpine - February 16