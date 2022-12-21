Wolff makes Mercedes demand as "bloated" FIA attacked - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Wednesday 21 December 2022 22:30

Toto Wolff has urged Mercedes to remain "curious" as the team makes its way back to the top in F1. Read more...

FIA hit with scathing attack - "a meddlesome bloated bureaucratic quagmire"

The FIA has been labelled a "bloated bureaucratic quagmire" by IndyCar driver Dalton Kellett following the announcement that drivers will need prior written consent before making a political stand. Read more...

Red Bull hint at AlphaTauri restructure following dismal campaign

Red Bull motorsports advisor Helmut Marko has hinted at changes being made at AlphaTauri following an 'unsatisfactory' campaign. Read more...

Russell reveals lonely emotion of breakthrough success

George Russell has revealed the high emotion that followed his breakthrough F1 win - underlined by the fact no one close to him was on hand to share in the success. Read more...

McLaren outline "sensational" reasons for Piastri move

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is confident Oscar Piastri will prove to be a "sensational" racing driver. Read more...

Gasly explains how "chaos" sparked AlphaTauri exit