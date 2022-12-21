Red Bull hint at AlphaTauri restructure following dismal campaign

Ewan Gale

Red Bull motorsports advisor Helmut Marko has hinted at changes being made at AlphaTauri following an 'unsatisfactory' campaign.

In 2021, the team secured its best F1 result with sixth in the constructors' standings, but whilst the new technical regulations provided a chance for further strides forward, AlphaTauri instead slumped to ninth this year, beating only Williams.

The team's drivers and team principal Franz Tost put the lack of performance down to weight issues across the campaign holding back the AT03.

Following the death of co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz in October, Red Bull GmbH has been restructured, with the sporting side of the energy drinks giant now under the control of former RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Asked if there would be any changes within the F1 operation due to Mintzlaff's appointment, Marko told AMuS: "Everything remains calm with us.

"There have been initial talks with our new boss, Mr Mintzlaff, and it is agreed that it would not make sense to rebuild a successful package like Red Bull Racing.

"Where there is a need is Alpha Tauri. That was not satisfactory last year.

"The new boss has given assurances that, by and large, he will keep everything as it was under Mateschitz."

Mintzlaff is part of a trio of CEOs that have taken over Mateschitz's duties, alongside Franz Watzlawick [drinks operations] and Alexander Kirchmayr [finance].