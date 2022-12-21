Russell reveals lonely emotion of breakthrough success

Sam Hall

Wednesday 21 December 2022 12:10

George Russell has revealed the high emotion that followed his breakthrough F1 win - underlined by the fact no one close to him was on hand to share in the success.

For Russell, a few weeks on from that dramatic weekend in São Paulo where he won the sprint race and followed up with his maiden grand prix triumph, his achievements have now finally sunk in.

It also came toward the end of a dramatic season for Mercedes as the team endured its least competitive campaign in almost a decade given the issues with its W13 in the wake of a dramatic change to the aerodynamic regulations last winter.

Asked in a Mercedes video interview if he had had time to reflect on his maiden win yet, Russell said: “I was very emotional because it was one of the few races that I didn’t have anyone from my family, or my girlfriend, there.

"Calling them afterward was really a special moment. Just the journey that we have been on together and throughout the past couple of years in Formula 1 but especially with my parents from when I was younger.

“Looking back on that race since it's sunk in, just knowing what an achievement it was for everybody who is part of this team and knowing that all this hard work has been rewarded with the first place trophy, which seemed just out of reach for so much of this season.”

Despite Mercedes' struggles this term, Russell finished all but three races inside the top five positions, a statistic not even two-time champion Max Verstappen was able to replicate.

Unsurprisingly, listing his Interlagos success as his on-track highlight of the year, Russell added: "Obviously, it was a very special moment for me winning my first grand prix.

"What was even more special was seeing how the whole team reacted to that victory and how much it meant to everybody in Brackley and Brixworth.

"That was a really special moment for me.”