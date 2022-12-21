Wolff makes Mercedes "curiosity" call in bid for F1 title return

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 21 December 2022 06:40

Toto Wolff has urged Mercedes to remain "curious" as the team makes its way back to the top in F1.

The Silver Arrows had created a monopoly over the sport, winning eight straight constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021.

But the new regulations ushered in prior to the past season left Mercedes on the back foot, with only one victory achieved courtesy of George Russell in São Paulo due to the numerous issues posed by the W13.

Team principal Wolff previously revealed the Brackley-based team lost up to several months of development in trying to solve the porpoising phenomenon, describing the constant problem-solving as like peeling layers from an onion.

Asked how many layers were left to shed, Wolff told GPFans: "As it is in Formula 1, it is never one single topic, at least not in our team in the past.

"It's multi-faceted and the topics are very interlinked that fundamentally contribute to lap time.

"So we just need to keep being curious and learn a knowledge that we have a positive tendency of development.

"But it's like a share price. It's never going straight up, it has those setbacks [ups and downs].

"But as long as the trajectory is pointing up then we know we are on a good path."

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale