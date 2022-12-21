FIA hit with scathing attack - "a meddlesome bloated bureaucratic quagmire"

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 21 December 2022 11:05

The FIA has been labelled a "bloated bureaucratic quagmire" by IndyCar driver Dalton Kellett following the announcement that drivers will need prior written consent before making a political stand.

F1 drivers, led in large by Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have made their voices heard in recent times, with t-shirts adorned with slogans becoming more and more frequent.

There have also been cases of drivers using a rainbow on laces, clothing and crash helmets when in Middle Eastern countries to raise awareness of egregious human rights abuses against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The FIA has addressed such protests with an amendment of the regulations to bring them more in line with the International Sporting Code and the International Olympic Committee's charter, with drivers now obliged to seek consent in writing before taking any stands.

This has been met with a backlash from fans and voices from within the paddock, though none as scathing as that from Kellett.

READ MORE...FIA issue ban in further clampdown after Hamilton and Vettel statements

The Canadian said in a Twitter post: "When I started in racing, the FIA seemed like a necessary [even commendable] organization that strove to improve safety and protect fair competition.

"These days, it’s become a meddlesome and bloated bureaucratic quagmire.

"Probably time to re-evaluate its scope and reach.

"That being said, this probably has more to do with F1’s chosen bedfellows calling in the rent…"