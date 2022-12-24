Poll: Which driver will perform best at their new team in 2023?

Ian Parkes

Saturday 24 December 2022 12:00

F1 finds itself in a relatively rare position going into 2023 as six drivers will race with new teams for the coming season.

There will be three rookies on the grid in Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant, while Nico Hulkenberg returns after a three-year hiatus, Fernando Alonso takes on yet another new challenge, and Pierre Gasly will savour life away from the Red Bull stable.

Alonso sparked a summer of change this year when he announced he was quitting Alpine to join McLaren, with his seat at the French team eventually taken by Gasly after Piastri opted to spurn the possibility of promotion and instead joined McLaren.

Gasly’s spot at AlphaTauri was taken by De Vries, while the experienced Hülkenberg has replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas, and Sargeant steps in for Nicholas Latifi at Williams.

Following on from our who ended up where feature , which driver do you think will enjoy the most successful 2023? Take our poll below, and please let us know why in the comments section.