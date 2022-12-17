Schumacher reveals plan for Mercedes title contribution

Ewan Gale

Saturday 17 December 2022 16:30

Mick Schumacher is hopeful he can help contribute to a Mercedes resurgence in 2023.

The German left the F1 grid after being dropped by Haas after two seasons, with an announcement made ahead of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Former F2 champion Schumacher subsequently left the Ferrari Driver Academy and switched allegiance to Mercedes, becoming the reserve driver for the new year.

The 23-year-old will play a pivotal role in development alongside George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes hopes to leave behind the difficulties of its W13 when taking to the track with the new W14.

In his first interview as a Mercedes driver, Schumacher said he was "very excited" to have joined the eight-time constructors' champions.

He added: "I saw the development the W13 has been through this year and the steps it had taken over the course of the year from a difficult start to a race-winning car.

"So definitely excited about next year to see what is possible.

"Hopefully I will be able to contribute a good amount to it and we will be able to fight for the world championships at the end of the year."

Targetting the advantages of racing the current generation of machinery when moving into the reserve role, Schumacher added: "I guess it is not as common to have a reserve driver that has been driving the same era of cars.

"I know the tyres, I know what the car is about, what it needs in terms of driving style so hopefully I will be able to contribute to that but also maybe see what the drivers need from the outside.

"The simulator work is going to be very important. We have a lot to do so hopefully I will contribute the knowledge that I have but also gain knowledge for myself that hopefully, I can use for the rest of my career."