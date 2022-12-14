Sainz issues future Ferrari demand in Verstappen chase

Sam Hall

Carlos Sainz has demanded 'perfection' from Ferrari if he is to challenge Max Verstappen for the F1 title next season.

The Spanish driver joined from McLaren ahead of the 2021 campaign and outscored team-mate Charles Leclerc, although the Scuderia only finished third in the constructors' championship.

But under F1's new regulatory era, although Ferrari took a step to the front, Sainz was unable to challenge Leclerc in the opening races.

As Sainz managed to get to grips with the new machinery, however, he went on to score his maiden pole and win in the British Grand Prix.

Poor reliability and questionable strategic calls, though, prevented him from adding to this tally as Red Bull and Verstappen ran away with both titles.

The failings have led to team principal Mattia Binotto tendering his resignation, with the Italian standing down from December 30.

Asked if challenging Verstappen for the title was ever a possibility this year, Sainz said: "Clearly, it wasn't, because I'm very far from him in the championship.

"The way that he has performed in combination with Red Bull, they've been just the faster package: the quicker car; the quicker driver.

"I do feel like with a perfect year, it should be possible but we will need to be perfect next year. And we will need to improve the car."

Despite his demands for improvements from his team, Sainz conceded he must also look inward to unlock further potential.

"I will need to improve, especially in the first half of the season and in the races," he added.

"That is the target. You need to put high targets for yourself and onto the team like this.

"You can try and accomplish them and then let's see what life brings to the table next year."