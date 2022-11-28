Verstappen slates street events as Brawn confirms retirement despite Ferrari link - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Max Verstappen has delivered a damning verdict on F1's street tracks as the number continues to grow on the sport's calendar.
Brawn makes "sofa" pledge as F1 retirement confirmed
Ross Brawn has made it clear he is calling it quits with F1 despite recent speculation linking him with a return to Ferrari.
McLaren address Porsche speculation
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has addressed speculation that the team could switch from Mercedes power to Porsche in 2026.
Steiner breaks the internet with Haas PR stunt
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has revealed how he "crashed" the internet for four hours.
Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success
Lewis Hamilton's X44 Extreme E team has been crowned 2022 champions after a stunning recovery performance in the season finale.
Did the 2022 F1 regulations work? - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
F1 competed under a new set of aerodynamic regulations over the past season in a bid to improve racing and aid overtaking, leaving the GPFans team to now ponder if they worked.
Check out our latest Stewards' Room podcast.