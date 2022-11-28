McLaren address Porsche speculation

Sam Hall

Monday 28 November 2022 07:08

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has addressed speculation that the team could switch from Mercedes power to Porsche in 2026.

McLaren has run Mercedes power units for the last two years after previously parting company with the German manufacturer at the end of the 2014 season in favour of Honda.

But after Porsche failed to agree to a partnership with Red Bull earlier this year, there is mounting speculation on which team the marque will join when the new regulations activate in 2026.

Alongside Williams, another team currently supplied by Mercedes, McLaren has been linked with both Brown and team principal Andreas Seidl having ties to the brand.

Asked about this speculation, Brown said: "There are obviously benefits to being a works team with some of the advanced knowledge that you get."

When McLaren previously split with Mercedes, then-CEO Ron Dennis claimed that no team could win a world championship as a customer outfit.

But Brown disagrees with this notion and added: "We're very happy with Mercedes.

"I'm a believer that you can win a world championship with a customer engine. I think the engine in our car is no different than the engine in Lewis' car.

"I think the engines are absolutely the same. We have a long-term contract with Mercedes, are very happy with the collaboration and aren't really spending too much time thinking about 2026 and beyond."