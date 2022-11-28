Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success

Sam Hall

Monday 28 November 2022 08:16 - Updated: 08:16

Lewis Hamilton's X44 Extreme E team has been crowned 2022 champions after a stunning recovery performance in the season finale.

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez sealed their first Extreme E crown with a podium-worthy performance at the Energy X Prix in Uruguay.

The event, however, had been far from straightforward, with Gutierrez cartwheeling their car in qualifying before the pair finished fourth in their first heat.

Problems for Nico Rosberg's RXR team saw them go head-to-head with Hamilton's outfit in the 'Crazy Race' for the final berth in the final.

Success in this race would have sealed the title for Rosberg, but a collision with the Jenson Button-owned JBXE car gifted the victory to Loeb and Gutierrez.

With a podium all that was required in the final, the X44 drivers netted third to secure the title and deny Rosberg back-to-back successes.

"I am so blown away by this comeback after such a difficult [first] day," wrote Hamilton.

"The team rebuilding, staying positive, and coming out fighting.

"Wow! I'm so proud of this team and these two amazing drivers."