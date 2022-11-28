Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success
WK2022
Brawn linked with stunning Ferrari return as Binotto replacement
1
McLaren address Porsche speculation
Why Mercedes' record-breaking streak is unlikely to be matched
Horner touts Vettel for future F1 management role
Hamilton lauds F1 unity as Rosberg reveals Mercedes email exchange - GPFans F1 Recap
Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success
1
Rosberg reveals email of Mercedes admiration
Sargeant recounts "risk versus reward" pressure in Williams quest
1
Vettel 'professional to the end' as Aston Martin reveal staggering dedication
Verstappen Perez animosity now 'water under the bridge' for Horner
1
McLaren deserved Alpine championship defeat - Norris
Hamilton claims F1 driver harmony 'at its best' after Vettel farewell gathering
10
Horner claims Verstappen form unprecedented
Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success

Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success

F1 News

Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success

Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success

Lewis Hamilton's X44 Extreme E team has been crowned 2022 champions after a stunning recovery performance in the season finale.

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez sealed their first Extreme E crown with a podium-worthy performance at the Energy X Prix in Uruguay.

The event, however, had been far from straightforward, with Gutierrez cartwheeling their car in qualifying before the pair finished fourth in their first heat.

Problems for Nico Rosberg's RXR team saw them go head-to-head with Hamilton's outfit in the 'Crazy Race' for the final berth in the final.

Success in this race would have sealed the title for Rosberg, but a collision with the Jenson Button-owned JBXE car gifted the victory to Loeb and Gutierrez.

With a podium all that was required in the final, the X44 drivers netted third to secure the title and deny Rosberg back-to-back successes.

"I am so blown away by this comeback after such a difficult [first] day," wrote Hamilton.

"The team rebuilding, staying positive, and coming out fighting.

"Wow! I'm so proud of this team and these two amazing drivers."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x