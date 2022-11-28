Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Verstappen delivers damning street track verdict
WK2022
Saudi Arabian GP track altered after talks with FIA and F1 drivers
Hill reveals thinking behind Schumacher Haas exit
3
Brawn linked with stunning Ferrari return as Binotto replacement
Hamilton 'blown away by comeback' in latest title success
1
McLaren address Porsche speculation
Why Mercedes' record-breaking streak is unlikely to be matched
Horner touts Vettel for future F1 management role
Hamilton lauds F1 unity as Rosberg reveals Mercedes email exchange - GPFans F1 Recap
Sainz backs Spanish World Cup success
1
Rosberg reveals email of Mercedes admiration
Sargeant recounts "risk versus reward" pressure in Williams quest
1
Vettel 'professional to the end' as Aston Martin reveal staggering dedication
Verstappen Perez animosity now 'water under the bridge' for Horner
Verstappen delivers damning street track verdict

Verstappen delivers damning street track verdict

F1 News

2 comments

Verstappen delivers damning street track verdict

Verstappen delivers damning street track verdict

Max Verstappen has delivered a damning verdict on F1's street tracks as the number continues to grow on the sport's calendar.

Street circuits have always been a novelty on the F1 schedule, with the close barriers providing a greater challenge to drivers than other venues that feature swathes of asphalt run-off.

But while Monaco was alone as a pure street course for a period, the 2023 calendar also features road layouts in Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Las Vegas.

In addition, there is Miami, where the track is designed to have a street-course feel, and Australia and Canada, with Albert Park and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve venues also in this category.

But Verstappen would rather F1 pursue purpose-built facilities rather than venture into a city.

Asked for his opinion on street tracks, the two-time champion told Formule1.nl, “Formula 1 cars are really not made for that.

"I don't like street circuits at all anymore. Certainly not with the even bigger and heavier new generation of cars.

“It was still manageable with the old cars, but now…

“In Monaco and Singapore, I was very disappointed with how the new cars took to the streets. [They were] too heavy, too stiff, you can't take kerbs with it anymore.

"The cars just aren't built for [this]. Street circuits are fun for pictures, but not for racing.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x