Verstappen delivers damning street track verdict

Sam Hall

Monday 28 November 2022 10:42

Max Verstappen has delivered a damning verdict on F1's street tracks as the number continues to grow on the sport's calendar.

Street circuits have always been a novelty on the F1 schedule, with the close barriers providing a greater challenge to drivers than other venues that feature swathes of asphalt run-off.

But while Monaco was alone as a pure street course for a period, the 2023 calendar also features road layouts in Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Las Vegas.

In addition, there is Miami, where the track is designed to have a street-course feel, and Australia and Canada, with Albert Park and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve venues also in this category.

But Verstappen would rather F1 pursue purpose-built facilities rather than venture into a city.

Asked for his opinion on street tracks, the two-time champion told Formule1.nl, “Formula 1 cars are really not made for that.

"I don't like street circuits at all anymore. Certainly not with the even bigger and heavier new generation of cars.

“It was still manageable with the old cars, but now…

“In Monaco and Singapore, I was very disappointed with how the new cars took to the streets. [They were] too heavy, too stiff, you can't take kerbs with it anymore.

"The cars just aren't built for [this]. Street circuits are fun for pictures, but not for racing.”