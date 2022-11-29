Red Bull respond to having political target on its back

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted the team had a "target" on its back throughout the year as F1's political brinkmanship swept the paddock.

There was a hangover from the controversial 2021 season finale at Abu Dhabi that saw Max Verstappen clinch his maiden championship, with questioning taking place across the opening weekends of the recent campaign after the FIA ousted then-race director Michael Masi.

But with Red Bull asserting dominance to seal both championships this past season, issues arose with the alleged leaking of confidential information that led to what Horner described as a "witch hunt" over a budget cap breach.

Rival teams waded into the row as Red Bull was found guilty of overspending and subsequently punished with a fine and a reduction of aerodynamic testing time.

The level at which teams vilified Red Bull's operations during the time the team was wrapping up its titles irritated Horner.

READ MORE...Verstappen Perez animosity now 'water under the bridge' for Horner

Asked if it was the toughest season he had experienced politically, he replied: "Off track, we have firmly had a target on our back this year.

"We are a race team, we are not a political organisation, we just focus on going racing.

"We are hard racers, we push the boundaries, which is what race teams do if they want to succeed.

"It has been our approach, it has worked well for us. It is the way we enjoy competing.

"At times it has been tough this year, that is unfortunately F1."

